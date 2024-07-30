$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Rockford

An Illinois Lottery player is feeling a lot richer after purchasing a winning ticket in a recent Mega Millions drawing at a gas station in suburban Rockford. who purchased the ticket at Casey’s in Rockford is on his way to being a millionaire.

The ticket, purchased at a Casey's General Store, matched five numbers and will give the winner a $1 million prize.

The store also benefits from the win by receiving a seller’s bonus of one percent of the total prize, $10,000 in this case.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT. The tickets cost only $2 each, unless players chose to spend an extra $1 on the Megaplier, which multiples all non-jackpot prizes.

Two other players were also lucky winners of the $1 million prize in California and New Jersey.

Tickets can be purchased in store or online. Players must be 18 or older to purchase a ticket.