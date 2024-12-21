$1 million-winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Illinois, Indiana

A few lottery players in Illinois and Indiana woke up a whole lot richer on Saturday -- thanks to Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

While no jackpot-winning ticket was sold in the $862 million drawing, one Illinois Lottery player matched five numbers -- excluding the Megaball -- to win $1 million. The winning $1 million ticket was purchased at the Shell gas station, 10 W. Division St., in Coal City, according to the Illinois Lottery.

It's unclear if the winner has come forward yet to claim the prize, but they have one year to do so.

The Illinois ticket was one of five sold across the U.S. that won the $1 million prize, along with two in Indiana and one each in Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

If you haven't checked your ticket yet - and are holding out hope you're $1 million richer - here are the winning numbers:

2, 20, 51, 56 and 67, plus the Mega Ball 19.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Megaball, with lesser prizes available for matching some of the numbers in the game. As of Saturday afternoon, the jackpot rose to an estimated $944 million, the seventh largest prize in Mega Millions history. If a winner were to choose the cash option, they'd end up with $429.4 million.

The next drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, which happens to be Christmas Eve.

Planning to try your luck?

Drawings can be found on the Lottery’s YouTube page.