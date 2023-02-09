A winning Mega Millions ticket just made one lucky suburban Chicagoan $1 million richer.

According to an announcement from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket matching all five numbers -- 9, 15, 46, 55, 57 -- was sold at the Dundee & Sanders BP gas station, located at 4095 Dundee Rd. in Northbrook.

The ticket, part of Tuesday's drawing, marks the second time this year that an Illinois Lottery player has won a Mega Millions prize of $1 million or more, lottery officials say.

“My employees and I can’t stop smiling because we are so excited and happy,” Ratti Singh, owner of Dundee & Sanders BP said in a statement. “I have owned this store for over 25 years and know almost everyone that shops here so I have a good feeling that it’s one of my regular lottery players – at least I hope so.”

But the ticket holder isn't the only big winner. The retailer who sold the ticket also has a reason to celebrate, the Illinois Lottery says.

As a bonus for selling the lucky ticket, the gas station will receive one percent of the prize. For the $1 million Mega Millions ticket, that amounts to $10,000.

"I haven’t figured out what I’m going to do with the bonus but I will definitely use a portion of the money to celebrate with my dedicated employees, and then the rest will most likely go back into my business,” added Singh."

The next Mega Millions drawing, with a jackpot of an estimated $50 million, is set for Friday at 10 p.m. According to the Illinois Lottery, Illinois winners of $250,000 or more can choose to to remain anonymous.