$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side

The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials.

Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.

While the winner of the $1 million prize has yet to come forward, Lucky Mart receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, amounting to one percent of the prize amount. The winning ticket was sold on Sept. 9.

The owner of the lotto destination, Abed Ayesh, didn't hesitate when asked what he would do with the bonus money. "I'm going to take care of these guys," Ayesh said of his employees.

Lucky Mart is listed among the retailers who have sold the most winning tickets of all time in the Chicago area, helping to uphold its reputation as a lottery hotspot in the Chicago area.

According to the Illinois Lottery, winners of the Lucky Day Lotto have one year to claim their prize.