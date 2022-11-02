$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold in Northwest Suburb

While the historic Powerball jackpot is capturing most of lottery fever right now, one lucky player in Prospect Heights is $1 million richer thanks to a jackpot win in Lucky Day Lotto.

The winning ticket was for Sunday's midday drawing, and was purchased at CoachLite Liquors at 7 S. Wolf Road in Prospect Heights.

The winner becomes the seventh Illinois player to win a Lucky Day Lotto prize of $1 million or more this year.

For selling the winning ticket, CoachLite Liquors also receives a $10,000 bonus, amounting to one percent of the prize amount.

While Mi Kim, the store's owner, does not know who purchased the ticket, she hopes it was one of the store's regular lottery players.

“I have absolutely no clue but my husband and I have owned this store for over 10 years, and we pretty much know every customer that shops at our store. We really hope it’s one of our regular lottery players – that would be the icing on the cake," Kim said.