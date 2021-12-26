$1 Million Bond for Man Charged With Attempted Murder of Chicago Cops in University Village

Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for a 29-year-old man accused of shooting at Chicago police officers who then shot him on Christmas Eve in University Village.

Nokomis Jefferson faces felony charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon for the alleged faceoff that happened about 10 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Hastings.

Officers were monitoring a Chicago Housing Authority surveillance camera and allegedly saw Jefferson removing a gun from his waistband and holding it at his side as cars passed by, Cook County prosecutors said during a livestreamed bail hearing. Jefferson wasn’t at the hearing because he remained hospitalized Sunday.

When two Chicago police officers approached Jefferson, he began to run and turned and shot at one of the officers, prosecutors said. Jefferson then hid behind a parked vehicle and fired again at both officers, according to prosecutors.

No officers were injured or struck by gunfire, but two were taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

Jefferson then ran to the nearby 12th District police station parking lot and placed his hands on a car, waiting for officers to arrest him, prosecutors said.

That’s when the officers realized Jefferson had been shot, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, prosecutors said.

A spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates all police shootings, said Saturday it was “too early to confirm” whether the wounded man had also fired at the officers, who have been assigned to administrative duties for 30 days as COPA investigates.

A gun was also recovered under the vehicle where Jefferson was hiding, prosecutors said.

Jefferson has previously been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and had been out on bond for a separate weapons charge.

Jefferson is scheduled to have another court hearing Monday.