1 Man Killed, Another Injured in Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

The passenger, a 29-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot and another person was injured in a shooting Friday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to the Illinois State Police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:48 p.m. in the local northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 33rd Street. According to police, two men showed up at a hospital and advised they had been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The passenger, a 29-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver, also 29 years old, sustained non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additional information wasn't available late Friday evening.

