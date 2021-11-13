Gary

1 Man Killed, Another Injured as Shots Erupt Outside Gary Church Following Funeral

According to Gary police, a suspect started shooting into the crowd as people were leaving the funeral.

One person died and a second individual was injured Saturday afternoon when an unknown gunman opened fired into a crowd that was leaving a Gary church following a funeral, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:19 p.m. outside SS Monica and Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island Ct.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to Gary police, a suspect started shooting into the crowd as people were leaving a funeral.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders located a 41-year-old man outside the church unresponsive. The victim, a Merrillville resident, was rushed to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus and pronounced dead, according to police.

Local

University of Chicago 30 mins ago

U of C Graduate Struggled With Suspect Before Fatal Shooting: Court Docs

ulta beauty 1 hour ago

6 Accused of Stealing 153 Bottles of Cologne Worth Nearly $15K From Oak Brook Ulta Beauty Store

The second victim, a 41-year-old man from Gary, was discovered inside the church with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and last listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and they're urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

It's unclear if the shooting was targeted.

Those with information can contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3866 or Gary Police Department tip line at 1 866-CRIME GP.

This article tagged under:

GaryGary Police Departmentgary churchss moncia and luke catholic church
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us