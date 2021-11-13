1 Man Killed, Another Injured as Shots Erupt Outside Gary Church Following Funeral

One person died and a second individual was injured Saturday afternoon when an unknown gunman opened fired into a crowd that was leaving a Gary church following a funeral, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:19 p.m. outside SS Monica and Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island Ct.

According to Gary police, a suspect started shooting into the crowd as people were leaving a funeral.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders located a 41-year-old man outside the church unresponsive. The victim, a Merrillville resident, was rushed to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus and pronounced dead, according to police.

The second victim, a 41-year-old man from Gary, was discovered inside the church with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and last listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and they're urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

It's unclear if the shooting was targeted.

Those with information can contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3866 or Gary Police Department tip line at 1 866-CRIME GP.