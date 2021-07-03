Indianapolis

1 Man Injured in Shooting at Indianapolis Shopping Mall

One man was wounded in a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall, police said.

Indianapolis police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says the victim sought treatment at a nearby hospital for an injury described as non-life-threatening following the incident

Friday night at the Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side.

Cook says no one was in custody in relation to the incident, and what led to the shooting remains under investigation.

The mall closed for the night following the shooting that occurred about 7 p.m.

