1 killed when alleged drunk driver slams into pickup head-on: Kane County sheriff

The driver of a pickup truck was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his vehicle head-on late Friday night in Sugar Grove Township, according to authorities.

At around 11:09 p.m., deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's office were called to a collision in the area of Bliss Road and Seavey Road in Sugar Grove Township, police stated. According to law enforcement, the driver of a BMW X5 traveling south on Bliss Road attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone, crossed the center line of roadway and slammed into a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado, Jonathan Couch, 54, of Sugar Grove, was transported to the hospital where he died. His passenger remained in critical, life-threatening condition as of late Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Melissa Hill, of Sugar Grove, the driver of the BMW, was transported to the hospital where it was determined that her blood alcohol content was .235 - nearly three times the legal limit, according to police. While charges have been approved by the Kane County State's Attorney's office, Hill remained hospitalized as of Saturday morning.

The collision is being investigated by the investigations division at the Kane County Sheriff's office.