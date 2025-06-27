1 killed in suburban East Dundee crash

One person was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in northwest suburban East Dundee, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 6:21 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Main Street, according to a news release from the East Dundee Fire District. Fire officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one sustained heavy damage.

One person died at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if any other injuries were reported.

The crash remained under investigation by the East Dundee Police Department on Thursday evening