1 Killed in Southern Illinois Plane Crash

One person died Saturday morning when the plane he was in crashed in southern Illinois, according to authorities.

Robert Binger, 60, of Florida and Buck Martin, 39, of Edwardsville, were flying a Piper Comanche when it crashed shortly before 11:40 a.m. in rural Madison County, according to KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis.

Binger died at the scene. Martin was transported to a St. Louis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A law enforcement source told KSDK the plane was returning to St. Louis Metro East Airport/Shafer Field from Eagle Creek Airpark Airport, a single-runway facility about seven miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Conditions were rainy at the time of the crash, but it's unclear if they played a role in what occurred.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.