1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says

One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies.

In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.

The individual's identification is being withheld pending family notification by the LaSalle County Coroner.

Additional information about what led up to the accident wasn't immediately available.

The sheriff's office, coroner and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Skydive Chicago, according to its website, is the Midwest's "premier skydiving facility" and offers top-of-the-line services to first-time jumpers, students and experienced jumpers.



