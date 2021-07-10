1 Killed in Pilsen Triple Shooting: Chicago Police

A 26-year-old man died in a shooting that also injured two other people Saturday evening in the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side, police stated.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:03 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Paulina Street. According to authorities, two men and one woman were on the sidewalk when all three were shot by an unknown offender.

The 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police.

The other male victim, a 22-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was said to be in good condition at Stroger Hospital. The third victim, a 23-year-old woman, was shot in the right shoulder and also listed in good condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.