1 Killed in Lake Shore Drive Crash, Southbound Lanes Closed at 31st Street

The southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were closed Sunday evening on Chicago's South Side while police investigated a vehicle collision that resulted in one fatality, authorities said.

The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, which is located in the city's Douglas neighborhood.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, a man was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed when he lost control, and the vehicle struck a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire, authorities said.

Two men were inside the vehicle at the time, according to police. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the second individual was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The southbound lanes were shut down from 31st to 47th Street and were expected to remain closed for multiple hours, Chicago police said.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area while emergency responders worked on scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.