1 Killed in Fiery, Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-57 in Markham

One person died and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 57 in Markham, according to Illinois State Police.

According to officials, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 159th Street. Photos of the crash show one car on fire, and two other vehicles damaged.

Southbound lanes on I-57 near the crash were closed overnight but reopened at 5 a.m. Monday as a result of the accident. Details as to how the crash occurred are still under investigation, according to Illinois State Police.