1 killed in Elk Grove Village house fire; some residential streets closed

Some residential streets were blocked and one person was killed after a house fire overnight in suburban Elk Grove Village.

Elk Grove Village Police said the fire took place around midnight on Wilshire Avenue near Birchwood in Elk Grove Village.

One person was initially transported to the hospital due to the fire, police said overnight. Later Friday morning, officials said the person had died.

Early Friday morning police officers were seen blocking off residential roads and assessing damage. Photos and video from scene showed a heavily damaged home, with windows shattered.

