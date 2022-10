One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

The fire had been struck out as of 8:39 p.m., CFD said.

The department's Office of Fire Investigation is working to determine what cause the fire.