1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.

The 28-year-old was shot in the left arm and transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The other man, whose age is unknown, was grazed on the left side of his head and refused medical care on scene, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.