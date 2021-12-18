1 Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Cragin Apartment Building Fire: CFD

One person was killed and a second sustained serious injuries in an apartment building fire Saturday night in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest side, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at approximately 7 p.m. at a building located at 5163 W. Grand Ave., the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

One person died from injuries sustained in the fire, said Deputy Commissioner Marc Ferman with the Chicago Fire Department. A second person was seriously hurt and transported to the hospital.

A third individual refused treatment, authorities said.

A dog also died in the fire, officials said.

A cause wasn't clear late Saturday night.

Check back for updates on this developing story.