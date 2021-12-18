1 Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Cragin Apartment Building Fire: CFD

One person was killed and a second sustained serious injuries in an apartment building fire Saturday night in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest side, according to authorities.
The fire was reported at approximately 7 p.m. at a building located at 5163 W. Grand Ave., the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
One person died from injuries sustained in the fire, said Deputy Commissioner Marc Ferman with the Chicago Fire Department. A second person was seriously hurt and transported to the hospital.
A third individual refused treatment, authorities said.
Local
A dog also died in the fire, officials said.
A cause wasn't clear late Saturday night.
Check back for updates on this developing story.