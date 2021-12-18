Cragin

1 Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Cragin Apartment Building Fire: CFD

One person died from injuries sustained in the fire, said Deputy Commissioner Marc Ferman with the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was killed and a second sustained serious injuries in an apartment building fire Saturday night in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest side, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at approximately 7 p.m. at a building located at 5163 W. Grand Ave., the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

One person died from injuries sustained in the fire, said Deputy Commissioner Marc Ferman with the Chicago Fire Department. A second person was seriously hurt and transported to the hospital.

A third individual refused treatment, authorities said.

Local

Chicago Bulls 2 hours ago

Which Bulls Are Out of COVID-19 Protocols, Available Vs. Lakers?

Illinois State Police 3 hours ago

State Trooper Struck by Drunk Driver on I-94 in Cook County While Investigating Separate DUI: Police

A dog also died in the fire, officials said.

A cause wasn't clear late Saturday night.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Craginfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us