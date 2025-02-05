1 killed after car in southwest suburbs goes into retention pond; public asked to avoid area

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday in suburban Lemont and the public was asked to avoid parts of the area after a vehicle went off the roadway and into a retention pond.

According to the Will County Sheriff's office, the accident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday, at 135th and Archer Avenue.

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time, and one person was pronounced deceased on scene, authorities said. both other occupants were transported to a nearby hospital, with one last listed in critical condition. The other initially appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said, but the current condition of the victim remained unknown.

As of 7:20 a.m., a traffic investigation remained underway, with 135th at Archer Avenue closed, along with Gordon Lane. Photos and videos from the scene showed a heavy emergency presence at the intersection at 135th and Archer, near a shopping area.

The Sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area as the investigated continues.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.