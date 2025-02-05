Will County

1 killed after car in southwest suburbs goes into retention pond; public asked to avoid area

The Will County Sheriff's Office asked the public to avoid the area as the investigated continues

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday in suburban Lemont and the public was asked to avoid parts of the area after a vehicle went off the roadway and into a retention pond.

According to the Will County Sheriff's office, the accident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday, at 135th and Archer Avenue.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time, and one person was pronounced deceased on scene, authorities said. both other occupants were transported to a nearby hospital, with one last listed in critical condition. The other initially appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said, but the current condition of the victim remained unknown.

As of 7:20 a.m., a traffic investigation remained underway, with 135th at Archer Avenue closed, along with Gordon Lane. Photos and videos from the scene showed a heavy emergency presence at the intersection at 135th and Archer, near a shopping area.

The Sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area as the investigated continues.

Local

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Timing: What to expect and when as ice, sleet, snow hits entire Chicago area

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

Freezing rain is some of the ‘worst winter weather.' How bad will it be in Chicago?

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Will CountyLemont
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us