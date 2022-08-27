1 Killed After Car Crashes, Catches Fire and Lands in Des Plaines River: Police

A single-vehicle accident killed at least one person Saturday morning in a northern suburb of Chicago, authorities said.

Police and fire officials said they received calls at around 6 a.m. regarding a crash that left a car on fire near Milwaukee Avenue and River Road in Prospect Heights.

Authorities suspect the car struck a guardrail and concrete wall while heading eastbound on River Road. The impact sent the car airborne and sparked the blaze, according to officials. Officials said the car came to a stop after landing in the Des Plaines River.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to authorities. At the time, officials have not released the person's identity.

Officials said they are investigating the accident.

Authorities noted that Milwaukee Avenue between 540 N. Milwaukee Ave. and River Road will be closed throughout the investigation. River Road between East Old Willow Road and Milwaukee Avenue will also be closed.