Indiana

1 Killed After Car Collides With Disabled Semi Truck in NW Indiana: Police

A Chevrolet Blazer struck a semi truck from behind in LaPorte County, Indiana

Indiana State Police

Indiana officials were investigating a fatal crash involving a semi truck reported on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, a black Chevy Blazer struck a 1999 Kenworth semi truck from behind, which pulled off onto the right shoulder, disabled, going westbound on I-94, three miles east of Michigan City near exit 34, Indiana State Police said.

ISP indicated that it remains unknown what caused the Blazer to leave the roadway.

The identity of the driver of the Chevy Blazer is being withheld by authorities, pending notification of family, according to a police statement.

