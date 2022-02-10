1 Killed After Amtrak Train Strikes Vehicle in Suburban Deerfield

One person was killed Thursday evening when a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train and then erupted into flames in north suburban Deerfield, authorities said.

At approximately 6:55 p.m., Amtrak Hiawatha Train 340 was heading southbound to Chicago near Lake Cook Road when it collided with a vehicle for an unknown reason.

The person riding in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and hasn't been identified.

The railroad tracks were shut down as police conducted an investigation, authorities said. At approximately 7:17 p.m., Amtrak tweeted the train was stopped north of Glenview due to a "vehicle incident."

The railroad company later said the train was canceled and alternate commuter rail transportation was being provided.

UPDATE: Hiawatha Train 340 has been canceled with alternate commuter rail transportation provided. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 11, 2022

Additional information wasn't immediately available.