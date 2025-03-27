1 killed, 5 others hospitalized in crash near Chicago's Midway Airport: Police

One person was killed and five others injured in a crash near Midway airport Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police said a Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound around 3:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of West 55th Street when the driver made a U-turn and hit a westbound Hyundai Palisade.

The driver of the Fusion, a 28-year-old man, was killed in the crash. He was initially transported to Stroger Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 31-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Fusion was also taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver and three passengers in the Hyundai were also hospitalized following the crash.

A 29-year-old man who was behind the wheel was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition along with a 17-year-old woman who was also riding with him.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition and a 20-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where her condition wasn't known.

Police said detectives from the Major Accident Investigation Unit were still investigating what happened in the crash.

The crash led to some road closures that continued into the morning rush hour.