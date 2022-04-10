1 Killed, 5 Injured in Mass Shooting During Party at Elgin Apartment

An investigation was underway Sunday in Elgin after one person was killed and five others sustained injuries when a shooting erupted during a party overnight, according to authorities.

The six victims were attending a gathering inside an apartment building the 800 block of Congdon Avenue just before 2 a.m. when shots were fired, police stated.

One man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. The conditions of those injured in the shooting weren't immediately known.

In the hours after the shooting, crime scene tape and broken windows could be seen near the entrance of the complex.

Marissa Pridemore, one of the residents, says she heard loud music coming from the apartment, which was not unusual. Then, however, there were at least four gunshots.

"You know cops would come a lot and I don’t know, this time is just escalated way more than usually," she said.

Pridemore was so scared, she stayed inside her unit, but still witnessed the immediate aftermath. As of Sunday evening, police were investigating to determine what caused the shooting and find whoever is responsible.

The incident was isolated, according to authorities, and the public isn't at risk.

"It’s just horrible you know," Pridemore said. "We live here, this is our house. It’s just crazy people get to that point of shooting others, you know."

The resident said she doesn't want to move, but is considering it after shooting as she's concerned for her safety and peace of mind.

"I don’t want to leave because it’s my home," she said. "But I don’t want to be here anymore. It’s scary, people have kids over here, and it shouldn’t be happening."