1 killed, 4 wounded in North Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in North Lawndale.

The five were standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue when two people walked up to them and began shooting, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Four other people were struck by gunfire, according to police:

A man, 40, was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and neck

Another 40-year-old man was shot in the face and was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital

A 44-year-old man was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with several gunshot wounds to the body

A 50-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right arm and declined medical attention

No one was in custody.