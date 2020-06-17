1 Killed, 4 Seriously Injured in Crash in Ashburn

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a vehicle crash in Ashburn on the Southwest Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago fire officials.

The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Kedzie Avenue, fire officials said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Four people were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The ages or genders of the people injured remain unknown, fire officials said.