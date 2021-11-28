Evanston

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Evanston Shooting, Police Say

Officers located a total of five gunshot victims - four at 1950 Green Bay Rd. and a fifth at 1918 Green Bay Rd., police said.

Evanston Police Department

One person died and four others sustained injuries in a shooting Sunday evening in Evanston, police said on Twitter.

According to a tweet from the Evanston Police Department, at approximately 7:17 p.m., officers received numerous 911 calls of shots fired in the area of Green Bay Road and Asbury Avenue.

One of the victims found at 1950 Green Bay Rd. died from their injuries.

As of Sunday night, no suspects were in custody, but police said an initial investigation didn't indicate further danger to the public.

Information about what led up to the shooting wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

