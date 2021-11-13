Streeterville

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash on Lake Shore Drive Near Streeterville

One person was killed and four others were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville on the Near North Side.

About 3:30 a.m., a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta was going south in the north lanes near the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he struck a Mazda 3 going north, Chicago police said. After being struck, the Mazda 3 struck a Kia Optima that was traveling north on Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The man driving the Jetta, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men and a woman in the Mazda were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with unknown injuries, police said. Two of them were in critical condition, and the other was in good condition, police said.

Local

Fifth City 35 mins ago

20-Year-Old Woman Shot in the Head, Critically Injured While Driving, Police Say

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy With a Chance for Light Snow

The driver of the Optima, a 24-year-old man, refused medical treatment and is in good condition, police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

StreetervilleChicago Policelake shore drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us