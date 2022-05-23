1 Killed, 31 Others — Including 13-Year-Old — Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago Over the Weekend

At least one person was killed and 31 others were wounded — including a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds — in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.

A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in a Gresham apartment complex on the South Side. The man, 24, was found by a tenant with two gunshot wounds to the head in the entry way of the complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was shot when he tried to enter Millennium Park about 7:20 p.m. Friday in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to undergo a check by a metal-detecting wand at an entry point, police said. The man jumped a fence and, as security approached, he pulled out a gun and fired, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer working as a security guard returned fire. The man was taken into custody in the 300 block of East Riverwalk, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The teen was outside in the 3300 block of West Madison Street about 11:30 p.m. when he was struck in the right leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, two boys 13 and 16 were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 13-year-old was shot in the body and the 16-year-old was struck in the leg, police said. Both were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Saturday morning, two men were wounded in South Chicago. They and another man were in a car in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when a dark colored SUV stopped next to them and someone inside opened fire, police said. A 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his lip and right arm and was in serious condition, officials said. Another man, 24, was grazed in the left side of his face and his condition was stabilized. The third man in the car, 36, suffered a laceration to the hand and was good condition. Police say he wasn’t shot in the incident.

A woman was critically wounded Saturday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street, according to Illinois state police. State troopers responded to the shooting in the southbound local lanes about 8:10 p.m. and found the woman, 25, fire officials and state police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition., fire officials said.

Three men were found shot in a garage in the 4700 block of West Maypole Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. One man, 34, was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. A second man, 33, was shot in the neck and taken to the same hospital in fair condition. The third man, 36, was shot in the ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, two men were standing outside in the 3000 block of West Polk Street when they were struck by gunfire. A 24-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Mount Sinai, police said. A 23-year-old man was struck in the torso and taken to Stroger, police said. Both were listed in fair condition.

At least 19 others have been wounded in citywide shootings from 5 p.m. Friday. to 5 a.m. Monday.