1 Killed, 3 Wounded, in Shooting in Park Manor: Police

A woman was killed, and three others were wounded, in a shooting Tuesday in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 1:30 a.m., two women were sitting in a vehicle and two men were standing near the street in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue, when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 27-year-old woman was struck in the head and a 35-year-old woman was struck in the left ankle, police said.

The 27-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The younger woman was grazed by a bullet on her back and refused treatment.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and took himself to the University of Chicago Hospital, in good condition, police said. A second male was grazed by a bullet on his hand and refused treatment.

Area One detectives are investigating.