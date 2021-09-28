Park Manor

1 Killed, 3 Wounded, in Shooting in Park Manor: Police

Two women were sitting in a vehicle and two men were standing near the street in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue, when someone approached and fired shots

A woman was killed, and three others were wounded, in a shooting Tuesday in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 1:30 a.m., two women were sitting in a vehicle and two men were standing near the street in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue, when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old woman was struck in the head and a 35-year-old woman was struck in the left ankle, police said.

The 27-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The younger woman was grazed by a bullet on her back and refused treatment.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and took himself to the University of Chicago Hospital, in good condition, police said. A second male was grazed by a bullet on his hand and refused treatment.

Area One detectives are investigating.

