1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Shooting in Joliet

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Joliet.

Police found three men shot about 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Francis Street, officials said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, Joliet police said.

The other two men were taken to Silver Cross Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

A fourth person who was shot later arrived at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, officials said.

Police say the four were shot while walking in the 700 block of Francis Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.