1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Shooting at River Grove Bowling Alley

One person is dead and at least three others were injured in a shooting at a suburban bowling alley early Saturday morning.

According to police in River Grove, the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of River Road at approximately 1 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene after a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found that an unknown number of individuals had opened fire in, and around, the alley.

Police say that a 23-year-old man was shot during the incident, and later died at a local hospital. Three other victims, two women and one man, were also shot, and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

There was no immediate update on the condition of those victims.

River Grove police are receiving help from the West Suburban Major Crime Task Force in investigating the shooting. No suspects are currently in custody, and police are seeking witnesses in an attempt to gather more information.