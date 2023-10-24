1 killed, 3 others injured in Englewood shooting

Chicago police are searching for a gunman after four people were shot late Monday in an Englewood alley.

According to police, one of those shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CPD, officers at approximately 9 p.m. received a call of shots fired in the 6100 block of South Justine. Upon arrival, officers discovered four gunshot wound victims in the alley.

One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and died at the scene, police said.

Another victim, a woman, 60, also sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police. A third victim, a 52-year-old woman, sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh. She was also transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The fourth victim, a man, 64, sustained a gunshot wound to the right forearm. He was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

Witnesses at the scene stated they observed an unknown male who fired shots at the mouth of the alley, and then fled the scene in unknown direction. It wasn't immediately clear if the victims knew each other

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating, police said.