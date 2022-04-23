1 Killed, 3 Injured in Back of the Yards Drive-By Shooting: Chicago Police

Police are searching for the unknown individual who shot four people, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:31 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 51st Street. Four male victims were on the sidewalk when a gray vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. A 42-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

A second victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and left arm and was listed in serious condition, police stated. A third male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized in unknown condition. A fourth male was also injured by gunfire and listed in unknown condition at the hospital, authorities said.

No one had been arrested as of late Saturday. The shooting remained under investigation by Area One detectives.