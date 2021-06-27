1 Killed, 3 Hurt in Shooting Outside St. Charles Nightclub, Police Say

Police in suburban St. Charles say that one person was killed and at least three others were hurt in a shooting outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police were called to Trilogy Nightclub, located in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway, at approximately 2 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered two individuals who had been shot on the front sidewalk. One person was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while the second was listed in critical condition after emergency surgery.

A third victim arrived at the hospital while authorities were still on scene. A fourth victim was driven to Copley Memorial Hospital in Aurora, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force has been activated to respond to the shooting, with assistance from Aurora and Montgomery police.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call St. Charles detectives at 630-377-4435, or if callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call 866-378-4267.