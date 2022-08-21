1 Killed, 3 Hurt in 4-Car Oak Lawn Crash; 2 in Custody

One person was killed and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash early Sunday in Oak Lawn.

About 1:50 a.m., a Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Cicero Avenue near 110th Street. It struck the back of a Lincoln, forcing the Lincoln into northbound lanes, where it struck a Dodge pick-up truck head on, Oak Lawn police said.

A female passenger in the Lincoln died, and the driver was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A Honda Accord had also been speeding alongside the Charger, police said. The Honda Accord left the roadway around Cicero Avenue and 109th Street, where it hit a bench and rolled over “numerous times” before stopping at a parking lot.

The drivers of the Dodge pick-up truck and the Honda Accord were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with injuries not considered to be serious, police said.

The drivers of the Dodge Charger and Honda Accord were taken into custody.