1 killed, 3 critically injured in ‘major' Kennedy expressway crash; some lanes closed

The crash occurred in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago at Monroe Street

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and three others critically injured.

According to officials, the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway at Monroe Street in Chicago. The Chicago Fire Department described the crash as "major," adding that part of the expressway had been shut down by the Illinois State Police.

ISP later confirmed that the I-90 ramp southbound to 290 eastbound was shut down due to the crash. An estimated reopening time was not provided.

Four people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, CFD said, with one person in "very critical" condition.

ISP later confirmed that one person had died.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

