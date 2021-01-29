1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting Near Pete's Fresh Market on Near West Side: Police

Three men were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting outside of a Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store Thursday on the Near West Side, police said.

According to Chicago police, two men, 19 and 22, were riding in a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots at them from another vehicle.

The 22-year-old was struck in the neck and the other man suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and arm, police said.

Paramedics picked the men up outside of the grocery store, fire officials said.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

The other man was taken to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.

Another man, 19, later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. He was in fair condition.

Police taped off an area around a silver-colored vehicle with several bullet holes on its windshield in the grocery store’s parking lot.

Area detectives are investigating.