1 killed, 2 injured in fire at Stickney gas station

A large fire at a gas station in Stickney Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities.

Officials said flames engulfed an RV at the "Gas 'n' Wash" gas station located near the intersection of Pershing Road and Cicero Avenue at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A Stickney police officer who was patrolling the area at the time noticed the fire and was unable to get to the vehicle due to the intensity of the flames.

Officials later said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene from the fire, with two others hospitalized in unknown condition for burns.

The identity of the victims is currently unknown. There is no further information available.