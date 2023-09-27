Stickney

1 killed, 2 injured in fire at Stickney gas station

By NBC Chicago Staff and Natalie Martinez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large fire at a gas station in Stickney Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities.

Officials said flames engulfed an RV at the "Gas 'n' Wash" gas station located near the intersection of Pershing Road and Cicero Avenue at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A Stickney police officer who was patrolling the area at the time noticed the fire and was unable to get to the vehicle due to the intensity of the flames.

Officials later said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene from the fire, with two others hospitalized in unknown condition for burns.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The identity of the victims is currently unknown. There is no further information available.

This article tagged under:

Stickney
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us