Interstate 88

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Crash Along I-88 at Naperville Road, Police Say

One person was killed and two others injured due to a crash along Interstate 88 Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday near Naperville Road when a truck tractor was heading westbound on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway.

The truck struck an SUV, killing a passenger and sending the driver to an area hospital with "minor injuries." The driver of truck was also transported to a hospital with "minor injuries," police said.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 88 have been closed as an investigation continues, according to officials.

Check back for more on this developing story.

