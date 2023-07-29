1 killed, 2 injured in Auburn Gresham shooting

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Peoria. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face and rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the torso and listed in serious condition at the hospital.

A 24-year-old woman, who was shot in the foot, stated that she was driving in the area when she heard shots and felt pain, according to police. She was taken to the hospital in good condition. No one was in custody late Saturday as detectives continued to investigate.