1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Tuesday Crash on Interstate 57

One person was killed and two others hurt in a crash that shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 57 Tuesday at 99th Street.

The driver of a southbound Hyundai SUV lost control about 10:50 a.m. and crashed into a dump truck stopped on the right shoulder with a flat tire near 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and one to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A 31-year-old woman, riding as a passenger in the SUV, later died of her injuries, state police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man, 54, driving the SUV also suffered serious injuries state police said. Another man, 33, riding in the car, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, state police said.

All southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down until about 3 p.m., according to state police.