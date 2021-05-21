Humboldt Park

1 Killed, 2 Critically Hurt in Humboldt Park Crash

One woman was killed and two others critically injured in a crash late Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., a blue Hyundai Elantra struck a light post in the 4500 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Aaliyah Lambert, a resident of Lawndale.

Another woman, 21, suffered a broken hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A third woman, 18, sustained facial injuries and was taken to the same hospital also in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was unknown, according to police.

