1 Killed, 2 Children Among 17 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

One person was killed and 17 others — including a 3-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl — were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

A 33-year-old man was shot to death during a fight in the South Chicago neighborhood early Saturday, police said. About 1:30 a.m., the man was arguing with someone he knew in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the chest and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Later Saturday, two children were wounded in separate shootings at homes on the South Side. A 3-year-old boy was shot in the face about 3:40 p.m. inside a residence in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue in Calumet Heights, police said. Hours later, a 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were shot in a home about two miles away in the Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. They were inside the residence just after 5 p.m. with two other people when someone pulled out a gun and began firing, police said. The girl was shot in the arm and the man in the back. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Hours later, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, police said. He was in the 4900 block of South Leamington Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About the same time, three men were hurt in a shooting in Morgan Park, police said. The men — ages 24, 37 and 38 — were standing outside in the 1300 block of West 111th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots and ran away, police said. The three men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where the 24-year-old was in serious condition, and the 37- and 38-year-olds were in good condition.

At least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

At least 10 people were killed and 26 wounded by gun violence last weekend across Chicago.