1 Killed, 2 Chicago Police Officers, 15-Year-Old Boy Among 5 Wounded in Citywide Shootings Friday

One person was killed and two Chicago police officers and a 15-year-old boy were among five others wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

The two officers were at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street about 3:30 a.m. when the gunman accidentally dropped his weapon in front of them, picked it up and started firing, authorities said. One of the officers was grazed in the face and the other wounded in the leg, police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

A man was found shot to death Friday night in South Chicago on the South Side. Police found the man, around 20, laying face down on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue about 11:25 p.m., officials said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Several hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Morgan Park. He was walking down the street about 4:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Montvale Avenue when someone got out of a tan-colored vehicle and opened fire, police said. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A man was outside with his dog shortly before 5 a.m. when someone came up in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue and opened fire, police said. The man, 35, was shot in his leg and taken in fair condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. The dog was also struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one other person was shot and wounded in Chicago Friday.

Four people were struck by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.