south shore

1 Killed, 1 Wounded in South Shore Shooting Near CTA Bus

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man, 38, was walking in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:30 p.m. when he began arguing with someone else on the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The other person pulled a gun from his jacket and fired shots, hitting the man in the head and the woman, who was leaving a CTA bus at the time.

The two victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman, 21, was shot in the hand and reported in good condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

south shore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us