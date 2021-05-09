1 killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in Crash in Suburban Joliet

A man was killed, and a second man seriously hurt, in a crash Friday in suburban Joliet.

About 3:25 a.m. officers responded to the area of Channahon Road and Terminal Court for calls of a single vehicle crash, Joliet police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a sedan driven by a 23-year-old man overturned and was engulfed in flames after striking a traffic signal in the intersection, police said.

A 34-year-old man who was a passenger of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with life-threatening injuries, police said. The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.