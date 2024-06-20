Chicago Shootings

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in parking lot of 31st Street Beach: CPD

The shooting comes days after a 14-year-old was among three people struck by gunfire at 63rd Street Beach

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting late Wednesday in the parking lot of Chicago's 31st Street beach, police said.

At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of E. 31st Street, police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered two female gunshot victims.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

The first victim, a 20-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

The second victim, a 22-year-old female, sustained three gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating, police said.

The shooting comes days after a 14-year-old was among three people struck by gunfire at 63rd Street Beach. In that incident, a preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect fled the scene on a bicycle after discharging a firearm, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Shootings
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us