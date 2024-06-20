A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting late Wednesday in the parking lot of Chicago's 31st Street beach, police said.

At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of E. 31st Street, police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered two female gunshot victims.

The first victim, a 20-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

The second victim, a 22-year-old female, sustained three gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating, police said.

The shooting comes days after a 14-year-old was among three people struck by gunfire at 63rd Street Beach. In that incident, a preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect fled the scene on a bicycle after discharging a firearm, police said.